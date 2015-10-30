Manatees on the move toward warmer waters

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI (AP) — With cooler weather approaching, wildlife officials are reminding boaters to watch out for manatees seeking warmer water.
November is Manatee Awareness Month. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is warning boaters it may be difficult to see manatees since they swim and rest just below the water's surface. Boaters wearing polarized sunglasses are more likely to spot manatees underwater.
Manatees can't tolerate cold water, so they begin their annual migration to warmer water this time of year. Some even travel hundreds of miles during the annual migration to reach a warmer destination.
Seasonal manatee protection zones go into effect Nov. 15.
People can report sightings of injured, sick or dead manatees to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or #FWC and FWC on cellphone.
