Church full for Corey Jones' funeral

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Family and friends who knew Corey Jones the best remembered the Boynton Beach man who has become part of a national movement.

Reverend Al Sharpton even spoke at Jone's funeral at Payne Chapel AME Church in West Palm Beach Saturday.

The church was filled to capacity and an overflow room was even utilized where they televised the service.

"He had to be someone special because Corey is going to make changes for the United States of America," Jones' aunt said.

A bandmate of Jones also spoke.

"This man is truly great and I dream we will see him not just in the headlines, but in the history books," the bandmate said.

Mixed in with the memories, there were also mentions of how Jones died two weeks ago.

He was shot by a plain clothes Palm Beach Gardens police officer in a case that's receiving national attention.

"We all just know if this officer would have just said I'm the police....He didnt even have to show a badge and my brother would have just laid on the ground," Jones' brother CJ said.

Reverend Al Sharpton said he wanted to be at the funeral to make sure Jones' name stands for something.

"If Corey was in his car, had a registered license to carry a gun...you're going tell me that Corey didn't have the same right as stand your ground as they used on Trayvon Martin," Sharpton said.

The service ended with Corey's sister Melissa singing for her brother.

He was laid to rest in Boynton Beach.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.