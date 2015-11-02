Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
SEBRING – An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death for a Polk County jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman says deputies noticed that 37-year-old Bruce Ives did not wake up when his breakfast tray was slid into his cell early Saturday. Deputies entered the cell, where Ives lived alone, and found him lying face down on his mattress.
Horstman says the deputies determined Ives was breathing and a nurse found he had a weak pulse, but he did not wake up.
Ives was taken to a Sebring hospital, where he died.
Horstman says Ives, a Jamaican national who had been living in Lakeland, had been arrested in February for violating probation. Ives had previous arrests for retail theft and robbery.
