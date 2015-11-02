Realistic new exhibit shows a side of dinosaurs you haven't seen before

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A new, cutting edge dinosaur exhibit at the South Florida Science Center is now open to the public. The Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit will be featured in West Palm Beach until April.

The exhibit boasts more than a dozen realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs that look, move and sound like those that walked the earth millions of years ago.

“This is not your grandmother’s dinosaur exhibit where you just go and you imagine what the dinosaur looked like,” said Kate Arrizza, Chief Operating Officer of the science center. “There's no imagining. These dinosaurs in this exhibit, this is what they looked like.”

There are plenty of authentic fossils to see, but the main focus is to take visitors back billions of years with the giant models.

The model dinosaurs look different than drawings and toys did when many parents and grandparents learned about them. Some on display at the science center showcase feathers on top of their scaly skin. Families are also witnessing newly-discovered types of dinosaurs scientists didn’t know about before.

“Ten years ago paleontologists thought they looked very different than the way you'll see them in this exhibit,” Arrizza explained. “That's very eye-opening, and it really is a learning experience. People don't understand every day paleontologists are finding new information."

The exhibit is still like new. It has only been shown at one other stop in North America.





Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.