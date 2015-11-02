Vihaan Pullamsetti: 1-year-old boy missing in Broward County found dead, NBC 6 reports

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
A search continues or an 18-month-old boy who went missing from a relative's home in South Florida.
The Broward Sheriff's Office says Vihaan Pullamsetti was reported missing from an apartment in Weston on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies, bloodhounds and helicopters assisted neighbors and family members in a large-scale search for the boy.
Deputies could be heard calling the child's name as they searched.
Sheriff Scott Israel said he was especially concerned about all canals surrounding the apartment complex west of Fort Lauderdale.
Israel said from the scene Sunday night that the child's parents — Kamala Gavara and Ravi Pullamsetti — were visiting from Tampa for Halloween. They told deputies the child often naps in the afternoon.
The family searched for the boy for about 20 minutes before calling 911.