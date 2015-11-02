Vihaan Pullamsetti: 1-year-old boy missing in Broward County found dead, NBC 6 reports

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WESTON, Fla. - UPDATE:

BREAKING: Tampa toddler reported missing from #Weston home found dead: https://t.co/wgKVxEV4Wx pic.twitter.com/zyjDO5OaeC — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) November 2, 2015

EARLIER:

A search continues or an 18-month-old boy who went missing from a relative's home in South Florida.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says Vihaan Pullamsetti was reported missing from an apartment in Weston on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies, bloodhounds and helicopters assisted neighbors and family members in a large-scale search for the boy.

Deputies could be heard calling the child's name as they searched.

Sheriff Scott Israel said he was especially concerned about all canals surrounding the apartment complex west of Fort Lauderdale.

Israel said from the scene Sunday night that the child's parents — Kamala Gavara and Ravi Pullamsetti — were visiting from Tampa for Halloween. They told deputies the child often naps in the afternoon.

The family searched for the boy for about 20 minutes before calling 911.

@CityofWeston 18 month old missing from Lakeview Drive, Weston. Dark hair, Indian decent. Please call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/w2RDqni3b3 — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) November 1, 2015

