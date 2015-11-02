A tearful final goodbye for Baby Chance

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. -- Friends and family gathered in Punta Gorda Sunday to celebrate the life of Baby Chance.
The nine week old North Port baby made headlines nationwide after being beaten and suffocated by his own father. The baby's body was found buried in North Port about 15 miles from his home last month. Chance's grandmother reported him missing in September after not getting a straight answer from his parents on his whereabouts.
During the funeral, family and friends released butterflies. His grandmother says a butterfly symbolizes how she got through one of the hardest times. She also takes comfort knowing there's no more pain and suffering. "He wont be with us for the holidays, but if his name makes a difference he'll be with us in heart. He's still with us. He's flying around watching over us."
In honor of Baby Chance the family is asking the community to take part in Toys for Tots. You can drop off new unwrapped toys at the Charlotte County Funeral Home.
Chance's mother, Kristen Bury, faces manslaughter charges. His father, Joseph Walsh, is charged with second-degree murder. Both of them are scheduled to appear in court on November 20th.
