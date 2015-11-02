2 in stolen car crash, kill innocent driver in Boca Raton, according to police

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

The Boca Raton police chief says a 15-year-old boy trying to escape police in a stolen car crashed into an SUV, killing the woman driving it.



The crash happened at about 11:30 Sunday night.



Police arrested Jacquan Strowbridge, a passenger in the stolen car, and say the 15-year-old driver was admitted to Delray Medical Center.



Police are not releasing the name of the person who died.



"This is someone just driving down the road, minding their own business, and they were needlessly killed by a criminal," Chief Dan Alexander says.



We are still waiting to find out what charges the two suspects face and if the juvenile will be tried as an adult. Police have not released his name either.



Alexander says police were first called to the Addison Event Center at about 6:10 Sunday night. A valet attendant reported being robbed at gunpoint by two men. They took his cellphone and the keys to a grey 2016 Ford Mustang.



Police saw the Mustang on Northwest 2nd Avenue about five hours later.



Alexander says when officers turned on their lights to initiate a traffic stop, the Mustang sped off, almost immediately hitting a Honda Pilot at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road.



Police say the 15-year-old is currently on probation and has been arrested six times in 2015 for crimes like vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, robbery, burglary, theft, and carrying concealed firearm.



Strowbridge spent two years in prison for his role kidnapping and robbing a deliveryman in Deerfield Beach in 2011, when he was 16-years-old.



The police chief raising questions about why these two were on the street.



"We're out there trying to do our job to keep our community safe and they keep getting released and released time and time again," Alexander points out.



A spokesman for Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg says their office believes in charging juveniles as adults when they're accused of violent crimes, like this one.



The spokesman says it's too soon to say if the juvenile in this case will be tried as an adult. They have not released his name, or what he's charged with.



He points out current state law requires juveniles to be tried as adults in grand theft cases involving a death.



"I saw the cops lined up like soldiers this way with lights on," says Salvatore Tornambene, who lives near where Sunday's crash happened.



He says he met the mother of the woman killed in the crash outside.



“She didn't even know if her daughter was dead or alive, or whatever the situation was. I was like, ‘ma'am what do you want?’ She was like ‘Can I have a glass of ice water?’ so I ran upstairs got a glass of ice water. I mean she was holding that glass like this (shaking) she couldn't even hold it,” he says.

Tornambene is a father of four and hopes these suspects don't walk away.



"We're going to get justice for those kids, it's going to happen for your daughter," Tornambene says directed at the mother of the victim.



Alexander says three officers involved in the case are on paid leave because of the emotional toll of being involved in a case where a bystander is killed.



"When you're on a scene and there is a body laying in the road, it hits home, it really does," he explains.



The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is taking over this investigation. The agency will also review the case to make Boca police officers followed proper procedures for pursuits.



Alexander says multiple vehicles equipped with dashboard cameras recorded the incident.



Investigators are still working to link Strowbridge and the 15-year-old to the robbery at the Addison. They say the valet's cell phone was also stolen and later found in Deerfield Beach.

Photo of where car involved in crash ended, about 1/2 block south of Palmetto Park Rd. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/inTvEB9Ump — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) November 2, 2015

.@bocachief says two people in a stolen car crashed at Palmetto Park and 2nd Ave, killing an innocent driver. @WPTV — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) November 2, 2015

3 @BocaPolice police officers are on admin leave after being involved in pursuing stolen car. @WPTV — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) November 2, 2015

.@bocachief says @PBCountySheriff is investigating the case since it involved a death while police officers were pursuing suspect @WPTV — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) November 2, 2015

