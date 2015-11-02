Smoking Marijuana Might Have Some Surprising Health Benefits

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Right now, medical marijuana is commonly used to treat nausea, chronic pain, glaucoma and a range of other issues.

But that might not be all that the drug can do. Several studies have uncovered some surprising potential for medicinal pot.

Now, these benefits are by no means tried and true — there's still a lot of research to be done on the actual benefits of marijuana — but they are ripe for future study.

First up, cancer. Marijuana is already commonly used to alleviate some of the painful symptoms of cancer and chemotherapy, but there's some research suggesting marijuana can actually delay or reduce tumors. (Video via CNN)

THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, has been shown to reduce tumor growth in lab mice and human tissue; researchers believe the chemical triggers certain receptors that prevent tumors from growing.

Second up, the lungs. Despite all the coughing jokes, marijuana isn't linked to lung damage –– in fact, it may improve how lungs function. (Video via Columbia Pictures / "Pineapple Express")

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found while cigarette smoke damaged lungs, moderate marijuana smokers showed greater lung capacities than non-users.

One of the researchers told Time that inhaling deeply when smoking pot could be a sort of exercise that helps expand lung capacity.

Next, the brain. Marijuana has even been shown in some studies to boost creativity — at least to a degree.

British researchers found marijuana increased the verbal fluency of participants who ordinarily tested low for creativity. Verbal fluency is a test where you say as many words as you can beginning with a certain letter.

We should note though, marijuana didn't enhance all types of creativity.

For example, it didn't help low-creativity participants in a test asking for as many responses to a named category, like four-legged animals or fruit.

Last but not least: your waistline. In spite of the so-called munchies, evidence shows smoking marijuana is associated with lower rates of obesity and diabetes. (Video via New Line Cinema / "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle")

And a study published in The American Journal of Medicine found that smokers have smaller waists than non-smokers.

Again, these studies aren't conclusive, and we're not saying you should start smoking. There are plenty of studies detailing the negative effects of marijuana as well.

Only now, science is suggesting marijuana isn't all bad as might have been previously believed. (Video via Motion Picture Ventures / "Reefer Madness")