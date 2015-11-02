SeaWorld increases ticket prices for 2nd time in 2015 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SeaWorld increases ticket prices for 2nd time in 2015

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday its increasing their single-day admission prices for the second time this year.

According to a news release, adult prices will increase by $2 to $99 effective immediately. Tickets will cost $94 for children ages 3 to 9.

The news comes after the park had just increased single-day ticket prices by $2 to $97 in May of this year.

Discounts are available when purchasing advance tickets on their website . 

From now until Jan. 5, 2016, SeaWorld is offering guests a $30 saving on annual passes, which offers free parking and discounts throughout the park. 

Busch Gardens Tampa also announced Monday they are increasing its general admission prices by $2.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando raised their prices, breaking the $100 barrier. It now costs $102 before tax for one day at Universal. Disney charges $105 for the Magic Kingdom and $97 for its other parks, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

The Associated Press & NBC News Channel contributed to this report.

