West Palm attorney escapes Jeep Grand Cherokee fire

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach attorney says he barely made it out alive when his Jeep Grand Cherokee suddenly caught fire near the roof.

"I was thinking that my car was going to explode and I needed to get out before I died," Brian Balaguera said.

Balaguera says he was driving to court in Fort Lauderdale when smoke started billowing from the car.

The fire appears to have started in the headliner of the car, according to a fire report.

"I looked out my left window and I saw smoke. I looked to my right and I saw smoke. And I looked up and I saw smoke," Balaguera said.

According to the fire report, the 2012 Jeep was recalled to remedy a fire hazard.

A Jeep spokesman says the SUV did have the recall repairs.

But Balaguera has doubts. He bought the car used about six months ago.

"Obviously, they didn't fix the wiring on the car because I almost caught on fire and my car almost blew up," Balaguera said.

The Better Business Bureau president says consumers have to do their own research when it comes to recalls.

"Currently, under the law, there is not a requirement for disclosure so that is why it is important for you, as a consumer, to do your own research," Better Business Bureau President Rod Davis said.

But Balaguera's issue is more complex because Jeep claims the recall was fixed.

"It is a very dangerous issue. I'm lucky to be alive. Lucky I got out of the car. And lucky I was able to think fast and avoid a catastrophe," Balaguera said.

To see if your car has a recall alert, you can visit www.safercar.govand put in your car's VIN number.



