New database to help PSL businesses stay safe

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - At Tin Fish Restaurant in Port St. Lucie, owner Deb Beutel is focused more on the food then on getting fleeced by crooks.

“We’re not always aware being so busy with the day-to-day operations of a business of what’s happening around us," said Beutel.

So, Port St. Lucie police are reaching out to her and the thousands of other city business owners, to become part of the “PAC”. PAC stands for Partners in Crime, an effort to improve communication between law enforcement, and those it serves.

“We look at this as a business. We’re being paid to provide a service so we want to make sure our customers, our citizens, our businesses, are getting the best customer service," said Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro.

A new database updates city business crime patterns. Then, police can send out “Be on the Lookout” or “BOLOS” for similar or neighboring businesses.

Earlier this year, there was a rash of restaurant burglaries. Now, police can distribute that targeted information, along with crime prevention tips.

“Are we going to stop everyone from breaking into a business? Probably not. But we can reduce what they can take once they’re inside that business," said Assistant Chief Del Toro.

So far 500 of the city’s 3,500 business have signed up and it’s as easy as using your smartphone. A bar code reader over a “PAC” sticker brings you to the city’s website to sign up.

“I think it gives us some peace of mind. You’ve got a security system and that’s all well and good but it doesn’t head off the problem at the pass. It only tells you when the problem is occurring," said Beutel.

If you want more information on the program, call Crime Prevention Specialist Stacy Patton at 772-871-5027.

