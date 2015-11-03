Clubhouse evacuated at Platina community in Boynton Beach

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
he Platina community clubhouse was evacuated Monday evening after reports of smoke from the second floor of the structure.
The incident happened at 7:45 p.m. on the 9000 block of Platina Ave at the Platina Clubhouse in Boynton Beach.
According to Palm beach County Fire rescue Captain Albert Borroto, sprinklers were activated with a fire extinguished. Crews identified high heat in the attic area and investigated the attic area to confirm there had been no fire spread into the attic.
The attic was clear and crews are currently performing overhaul from the heavy water from the sprinklers activation.
An investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire.
