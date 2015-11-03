Sinking ship to be removed this week

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Stuart, FL - A boat that's been stuck in the St. Lucie River for a week, will soon go from being an inconveince to an expensive bill for taxpayers. The Endeavour ran aground Monday night, while headed to Haiti with supplies.

It's been one week since the Endeavor ran aground behind Lisa Mahieu's home.

"It's been going on eight days. I think we've been wondering what's been taking so long," said Mahieu.

The property off Jamacia Lane, overlooks the St. Lucie River. The boat hasn't been removed yet because divers continue to work on the lifts that will float it so it can be towed to shore. In the mean time, residents have to deal with the nuisance.

"We've been able to smell the fuel. We don't know if it's coming from the crane or the boat. Plus you have the sound of the crane out there," she said.

Crews have removed all the diesel barrels that were on the boat. Majority of the fuel that spilled in the water, has been cleaned up.

Now, they're working to get the rest of the cargo off the boat, which officials said is about 140,000 pounds.

But it's the bill that will hit the taxpayers once it's towed.

"None of us are happy," said Lisa. "An episode like that cost a lot of money."

"When the boat reaches the local manufacturing sight, that's when it becomes a county operation and at that point we're expecting a bill in the tens of thosands of dollars," said Martin County spokesperson, Gabriella Ferraro.

It's money that will come out of the general fund.

"Well, there comes a time when the government has to step in and take responsibility for issues that need responsibility and the boat owner has not assumed responsibility for this boat so it is Martin County's responsibility." she said. "We want to do what's in the best interest of our boaters and our community and we want that boat out as quickly as possible."

Ferraro said the county said they will do what ever they can to try and get the funds reimbursed.

Calls to the owner of the boat have gone unanswered.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat should be ready to tow within a day or two.



