D.C. mansion where four were murdered is up for sale

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- The red brick mansion in which a wealthy D.C. family and their housekeeper were held hostage, tortured and murdered this past spring is now up for sale.

On May 14, the bodies of businessman and philanthropist Savvas Savopoulos; his wife, Amy; their 10-year-old son, Philip; and their housekeeper, Vera Figueroa, were found inside the house, just blocks from Embassy Row and the vice president's residence.

They had suffered stab wounds and blunt force trauma, and the house had been set on fire.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath property on Woodland Drive NW is for sale for $3.25 million. Its windows are still boarded up, the fire damage still clearly visible from the street.

Days after the bodies were discovered, police arrested Daron Wint, 34, and charged him with murder in the case.

Court records have indicated a $40,000 ransom was delivered to the house while the four victims were being held hostage for more than 18 hours. CNN also learned tens of thousands of dollars were mysteriously left behind in the home, along with millions of dollars in art and jewelry.

Police and prosecutors have said repeatedly they believe others beside Wint were involved in the crime but have so far not named any additional suspects.

Investigators found a bloody baseball bat in the upstairs bedroom where the three adults' bludgeoned bodies were found. They also found duct tape believed to have been used to restrain the victims and matches thought to have been used to set the house on fire. Another possible murder weapon was found inside the mansion: a samurai sword taken from Savvas' martial arts collection.

Wint worked as a welder at the family's company, American Iron Works, 10 years ago.

His former attorney in this case, Sean Hanover, maintains Wint was framed. "We believe he was set up and that there are more people involved in this," said Hanover.

Wint is currently represented by the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia.

Wint has pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 17.

