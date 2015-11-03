Fort Pierce toddler burned when oven explodes in home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A Fort Pierce toddler is being treated for serious burns after an oven exploded in his home Monday afternoon on N 32nd St.



St. Lucie County Fire investigators say someone stored flammable items in the oven not knowing the potential danger.



The oven is an older model where a bottom drawer serves as a broiler. District Chief Nate Spera says someone in the home placed aerosol cans, such as cooking spray, in the bottom drawer thinking it was a storage area.



Spera says a resident was pre-heating the oven. Minutes later, it exploded with the toddler nearby.



"We think there was a pretty good sized fireball that the kid was consumed in," Spera said.



Damage to the home was minimal. The fire was mainly confined in the oven.



The explosion blew the oven door open. Spera says one aerosol can could have done damage. There were four in the oven.



"I've seen one go off next to a camp fire and it sounded like a gun going off," Spera said.



He has an easy and important reminder for anyone with any kind of oven. "Before you turn an oven on, check it. You may have left a pot in there from yesterday. You may have a flammable that somebody stored in there."









Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.