County explores options to recover costs from Viesel fire

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Martin County residents may not be on the hook to pay the nearly $1 million clean-up for the April 1 Viesel Fire. Commissioners tell News Channel 5 that they're not going to write a check without a fight.

Viesel had until the end of October to pay what Martin County leaders say Viesel owes for the county putting out the fire and the clean-up. However, Viesel says the county should be the ones to foot the bill.

It took hours for firefighters to get control of the Stuart fire on April 1. Roads were closed down and nearby business and schools had to be evacuated.

In a letter sent to Martin County leaders, Viesel says the fire should have been quickly and efficiently extinguished within a short period of time.

The letter says instead of using the on-site foam system, millions of gallons of water were used to fight the oil based fire which caused vegetable oil to flow into the swales and neighboring properties.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the fire department but did not hear back Monday night.

This story was updated to clarify there is not a county commission meeting on Tuesday to address the issue.

