State lawmakers look to 'ban the box'

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla-- Major changes are coming to the hiring process for federal workers.
Monday President Obama directed federal agencies to "ban the box" on job applications.
It basically removes the box on a job application that asks if you have ever been convicted or pleaded guilty of a crime. Removing this question from a job application makes it so employers can’t screen someone based on his or her criminal history until later on in the hiring process.
This change is coming for anyone applying to work for the federal government. However, two Palm Beach County state legislators are supporting this concept at the state level.
State Sen. Jeff Clemens of Lake Worth and Rep. Bobby Powell Jr. of West Palm Beach have introduced similar bills in the Florida Legislature and are trying to get this passed.
If it does pass, it would change the screening process for ex-offenders applying for jobs with a state, county or municipal organization.
