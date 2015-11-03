T-Mobile is giving everyone a free cell tower

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- T-Mobile wants to obliterate any notion that its coverage is inferior to the competition.

The cellphone carrier announced Monday that all T-Mobile customers with a "Simple Choice" plan can now receive a free mini cell tower for their home. The 8.5-inch square gadget blasts out T-Mobile's 4G-LTE network to a 3,000-square-foot radius.

T-Mobile has done this kind of thing before. It previously gave out free Wi-Fi routers that allowed customers to make calls and texts over their home Wi-Fi networks.

What T-Mobile announced Monday is different: The mini tower (T-Mobile is calling it a CellSpot), lets customers connect to T-Mobile's cellular network -- not Wi-Fi. That means in places where they received one or no "bars" of service, they'll now get a full, speedy connection.

Other carriers have similar offerings, but they cost hundreds of dollars. T-Mobile is giving them away for free (OK, for a $25 refundable deposit).

"The big difference between us and the carriers is that they'll do absolutely everything they can to bleed you dry," said John Legere, T-Mobile's CEO, in a statement. "We'll do absolutely everything we can and use every proven technology available to give you the best coverage possible."

T-Mobile says that 50% of cellphone customers -- of any network -- complain that they drop calls at home. Basements, garages and pre-war apartment buildings all suffer from lousy cell signals. So there's an obvious need to address the indoor coverage gap.

The CellSpot, designed by Alcatel-Lucent, hooks up to your home router. Using your Internet connection as backhaul, it broadcasts T-Mobile's 3G, 4G and 4G-voice networks to up to 16 connected devices. That's a first -- some other carriers offer just 3G, and most connect just four phones.

Legere called the CellSpot "a huge feat of engineering."

The company said that it has handed out a million of its old Wi-Fi CellSpots, which it considers to be very strong adoption (it has more than 50 million customers).

Giving the CellSpots out for free instead of charging a couple hundred bucks is a way for the company to keep customers and add new ones.

By addressing a common issue and presenting a solution for free, T-Mobile said it's hoping to turn a few heads and get people to consider switching.

Add this to the long list of other "Uncarrier" benefits that T-Mobile offers, including free international roaming, music that doesn't count against your data plan, free texting from airplanes, and no overage charges.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2015 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.