Tis The Season for Holiday Flavors

Now that Halloween has come and gone, it's time to get in the holiday spirit! Many of our favorite snacks are saying goodbye to the #PSL flavor and bringing back holiday inspired treats. 

Here's our list of our favorites. 

1. M&M's 

The maker of M&M's, Mars, just unveiled its new line of Christmas flavors; Hot Chocolate, White Peppermint and Cafe Mocha.

2. Starbucks

Poured into their famous #RedCups, their holiday flavors include; Toffee Nut, Chestnut Praline, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread, Christmas Cookie, Caramel Brulee and Eggnog lattes. It's hard to pick a favorite. Who knows, maybe they will add a new flavor to the list just like they did this Fall. 

3. Chips Ahoy!

The classic chocolate cookie just got an upgrade! Nabisco introduced its Hot Cocoa Chips Ahoy! cookies.

4. Pringles

Their holiday flavors include Pumpkin Spice, White Chocolate Peppermint and Cinnamon & Sugar.

5. Pop Tarts

They have a Sugar Cookie flavor, with winter-themed prints. 

6. Coffee Mate coffee creamer

Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Mocha, Brown Sugar Maple and Gingerbread can be poured into your coffee to give your coffee buzz a holiday buzz. 

7. Cliff Bars

The grab-and-go energy snack gets into the holiday spirit with Spiced Pumpkin Pie, Cranberry Orange Nut Bread and Iced Gingerbread flavors. 

8. Crazy Rumors' chap stick

And if eating and drinking holiday flavors isn't enough for you, you can get the taste all day long with chapstick!

