Replica of 'Globe Theater' in West Palm Beach

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The world famous Globe Theater in England has come to life at a West Palm Beach high school.
Students at Dreyfoos School of the Arts took months to build a replica of the Globe Theater, which is associated with William Shakespeare.
Some audience members and the orchestra will be able to sit in the 3-story structure when students perform "Romeo And Juliet."
"It's beautiful to look at and to play off of. It's different than a regular set," said student Brennah Leone who plays Juliet.
"When you look at the script you can really see the Shakespearean language, you can see what it really means," said Shay Cohen, the student playing Romeo.
"The actors really seem to love playing the entire space so it's really a terrific experience to replicate what I experienced in London Globe here on our stage," director and teacher Bradley Barfield said,
Students will perform "Romeo and Juliet" until November 7th, 2015.
