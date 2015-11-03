Suspected robbery set-up fails in Port St. Lucie, police searching for suspects

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are looking for the participants in a suspected robbery set-up Sunday morning.

Police say at around 8:20 a.m., they responded to Walgreens in the 2900 block of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun.

They say a 33-year-old male victim was in the parking lot when a beige van pulled up next to him.

The victim says the female driver of the van and her teenage girl passenger began yelling for help.

At the same time, a man exited the rear door of the van and pointed a gun at the victim.

Police say the victim immediately took off running across Port St. Lucie Boulevard where he called police for help.

After the victim ran from the scene, police say the man with the gun fled east on SW Tulip Boulevard and the woman in the van drove off in the opposite direction.

Police did not receive any calls from the female driver of the van or her teenage passenger and suspect that this was a robbery set-up where the female sets a trap by screaming for help to gain attention of the victim. As the victim addresses the screaming woman, a second assailant attempts to rob the victim at gunpoint.

The male gunman is described as a white male in his 40s of average height and weight, wearing shorts, white shoes, and a light colored t-shirt.

The driver of the van is described as a white female in her 40s, short and stocky.

There is no description of the teenager.

The van was described as a beige Honda Odyssey with an unknown tag.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.