Vadi Velez-Gonzalez: Florida teacher arrested; students say they saw porn on his phone

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida teacher faces multiple charges after deputies say four of his ninth-grade students saw pornography on his cellphone.
A Polk County Sheriff's Office news release says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in 47-year-old Vadi Velez-Gonzalez's intensive reading class at Mulberry High School. The school district placed him on leave Friday, and he was arrested Monday.
The news release says a student went to the teacher's desk to ask a question and saw a face-up iPhone with a website showing adult male pornography. Three other students saw it and reported it to school officials.
Velez-Gonzalez is charged with four counts of showing obscene material to a minor.
Records don't indicate whether has hired a lawyer to contact for comment on the case.
