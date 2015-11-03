Woman in viral candy stealing video identified as El Cajon mom

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

EL CAJON, Calif. - The woman in the viral video seen swiping too many candy bars in Serra Mesa has been identified as El Cajon resident, Trisha Farrell.

Farrell’s neighbor, Dave said he asked the mom about it on Monday and she didn’t seem sorry.



“It’s a little disturbing, not everyone has the same values and morals,” he said.



The homeowner, Nathan Brown, told 10News he left the quality candy outside on Halloween. He left a note, which read, “help yourself, but please be considerate.”



Farrell’s neighbor said he was shocked the mother would take all the candy in front of her 7-year-old son.



“I said, 'man you're getting panned out and pinned as the person who stole from kids,' and she kind of chuckled,” said Dave.



10News went to Farrell’s apartment to get her side, but was greeted at the door by someone who said this, “Dear God Heavenly Father, bless this girl and get the heck off this house.”



Earlier Monday, Farrell posted a statement on her Facebook page, which read, “I love my haters..all you Newbiees, welcome to my fan club. Keep doin what you’re doin and imma keep doing me.”

