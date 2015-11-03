Marshall Leonard: Confederate flag supporter accused of throwing explosive device at Wal-Mart

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
(WTVA/NBC NEWSCHANNEL) 61-year-old Marshall Leonard is being held without bond at the Lee County Adult Detention Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Police say he lit a fuse and threw an explosive device through the entrance of a Wal-Mart store.
It is not yet known what materials were in the device.
In the meantime, investigators are conducting interviews and a search of Leonard’s vehicle.
Leonard drives a small silver car with a Confederate and Mississippi state flag mounted on top. On the windows of his car are signs that call for a boycott of Wal-Mart.
Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre says the suspect is well-known for his boycott of Walmart because the chain does not sell the state or Confederate flag.
Chief Aguirre says Leonard’s support of the flag may have something to do with his actions Sunday morning. "It was an act that could have caused serious damage to property and to anybody or a person that was in a nearby vicinity of this explosion."
Police say Leonard was spotted by a Tupelo police officer shortly after the description of the vehicle was given out.
Chief Aguirre says the suspect ran a red light a short distance away from Wal-Mart.