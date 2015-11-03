Jury selection starts in Fla. Facebook killer trial

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
MIAMI – A jury is being chosen for the murder trial of a Florida man who claims he shot his wife in self-defense before posting a photo of her corpse on Facebook.
Jury selection was to begin for 33-year-old Derek Medina in the August 2013 killing of 27-year-old Jennifer Alfonso. The trial was delayed a day for a hearing on evidence issues.
Defense attorney Saam Zangeneh says he will introduce evidence that Alfonso abused drugs, battered her husband and was involved in Satan worship. Prosecutors say testimony about the victim must be limited. Other evidence shows Medina was an accomplished boxer with little to fear from his wife.
Medina faces life in prison if convicted. After the shooting, authorities say Medina uploaded a photo of Alfonso’s body on Facebook.
