Mother of child found roaming alone in Lake Worth found, arrested for child neglect

UPDATE: The mother of a child found roaming alone in Lake Worth has been found and later arrested for child neglect, says Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Teri Barbera.

26-year-old Romalda Gabriel admitted she lost track of her son.

She was transferred from the Lake Worth Substation to the Palm Beach County Jail.

The child was released to his father.

EARLIER STORY:

A young boy has been found alone in Lake Worth, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say his name is Crespin.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found him at 3:35 pm, riding his bike at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and North F Street.

Deputies knocked on doors and spoke with neighbors in the area and no one knows where Crespin lives or who his parents are.

They took him to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Lake Worth sub-station.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been contacted and is now involved in the case.

The sheriff's office says the child appears unharmed but is too young to tell them where he lives.

Anyone who recognizes him should call 688-3400.

