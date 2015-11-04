Palm Beach County School bus driver accused of hugging student faces termination

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA. - The Palm Beach County School District is investigating claims a male bus driver inappropriately hugged a female student.



He is one of eight people up for termination Wednesday due to a variety of reasons.



The student told authorities she was alone on the bus in April when the driver made her sit in the front rather than her assigned seat.



The district says a GPS review of the location of the bus during the time in question showed that the driver made an unscheduled stop.



A report released Tuesday says the female student felt uncomfortable when she did not give the driver permission to give her a hug when he asked for one.



At a meeting Wednesday the school board will also discuss terminating a bus driver and aide who left a three-year-old on a bus in April.



Just two weeks ago, another bus driver and aide were fired for leaving a 5-year-old on the autism spectrum on a bus for hours.



The district saying it takes all allegations seriously.



"Anytime where one of these cases comes up, where there's an allegation of wrongdoing they're investigated. In these cases, they were investigated by our office of professional standards. They do a thorough review and then those cases are turned over to the superintendent for recommendation," said Palm Beach County School District representative Kathy Burstein.



During Thursday’s special meeting Superintendent Robert Avossa also plans to present his 90 day comprehensive plan to the board.



They are issues Avossa wanted to address in the first couple of months during the start of the new school year.

