Owner of huge Great Dane hoping to get him in Guinness Book of World Records as world's largest dog

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

What's 38 inches tall, 228 pounds, and eats 110 pounds of food a month?

This is no riddle - this is a true story of a big dog in Pennsylvania whose owners are trying to get him into the record books.

When he comes at you at a gallop, you might mistake Bentley for something else.

"Mainly, you see a lot of people taking their phones out, or 'Is that a dog? Is that a horse?' Basically the common reaction is, 'Is that a horse?'," says Bentley's owner Bob Magliocchi.

He and his family have always had Great Danes, but never one like Bentley.

He's the biggest by far and now possibly the biggest in the world.

Magliocchi and his family are in process of applying for Bentley to be documented in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's tallest living dog.

He stands 38 inches tall from paw to shoulder. He has an appetite, too, eating about 30 pounds of dog food a week.

Even though he is 228 pounds, Bentley considers himself a lap dog.

Bentley is the textbook definition of a gentle giant.

His owners didn't think the 5-year-old would make the record books until this year.

Bentley and the Magliocchis should know before the end of the year if Bentley's picture will be in the record book. They haven't planned any celebrations just yet.

"Maybe we'll get him a cake," Magliocchi says.