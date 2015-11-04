Owner of huge Great Dane hoping to get him in Guinness Book of W - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Owner of huge Great Dane hoping to get him in Guinness Book of World Records as world's largest dog

picture by WNEP picture by WNEP

What's 38 inches tall, 228 pounds, and eats 110 pounds of food a month?

This is no riddle - this is a true story of a big dog in Pennsylvania whose owners are trying to get him into the record books.

When he comes at you at a gallop, you might mistake Bentley for something else.

"Mainly, you see a lot of people taking their phones out, or 'Is that a dog? Is that a horse?' Basically the common reaction is, 'Is that a horse?'," says Bentley's owner Bob Magliocchi.

He and his family have always had Great Danes, but never one like Bentley.

He's the biggest by far and now possibly the biggest in the world.

Magliocchi and his family are in process of applying for Bentley to be documented in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's tallest living dog.

He stands 38 inches tall from paw to shoulder. He has an appetite, too, eating about 30 pounds of dog food a week.

Even though he is 228 pounds, Bentley considers himself a lap dog.

Bentley is the textbook definition of a gentle giant.

His owners didn't think the 5-year-old would make the record books until this year.

Bentley and the Magliocchis should know before the end of the year if Bentley's picture will be in the record book. They haven't planned any celebrations just yet.

"Maybe we'll get him a cake," Magliocchi says.

