Man gets prison for biting dog, popping eye out of socket

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man has been sentenced to a year in prison for biting a small dog on the face and choking him so hard his eye popped out.
Local media reports that a Palm Beach County judge sentenced 37-year-old David Etzel on Friday. He was convicted Tuesday of felony animal cruelty.
Etzel's mother told deputies in April that her 6-foot-8-inch, 375-pound son had been drinking and was teasing her shih tzu named Cujo, prompting the dog to bite him. She said Etzel then bit the dog back.
Veterinarians were able to put Cujo's eye back in, but officials say the animal is permanently blind in that eye.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.