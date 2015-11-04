Death of fiancee ends in amazing love story; Fla. couple says guardian angel brought them together

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Justin Pounders is 33-years-old and, like most young men, wants to find that perfect person.

"When I met Adrianne, I was like, 'Wow, this is who I'm supposed to meet,'" said Pounders.



And apparently -- marry, too.

He remembers clearly bringing a moving van to Adrianne Robert's Clearwater apartment in July 2012.

His future fiancee planned to move out of the apartment and in with him.

Instead of her warm smile there to greet him, detectives and crime scene tape.



"How could this happen. This isn't real," said Pounders.



Robert, just 29-years-old, decided to go out with her roommate one last time.

A man followed her home, assaulted and killed her.

Her killer was caught, but Pounders struggled to move on.

Despondent, he moved to Orlando. But his mother Debbie refused to give up hope, relying on faith and destiny.



"She would pray every night for me to find someone that would make me happy," said Pounders.



Nearly a year ago, those prayers came true. Justin decided to join Match.com and move back to Pinellas County.



"I feel so thankful that I did," said Pounders.



A profile immediately caught his eye -- a dark-haired beauty named Amy Giberson. The 33-year-old felt exactly the same.



"I feel like the luckiest human being in the world,' said Giberson.

And one reason Pounders first reached out on match? He loved her name.



"I think I had a crush on a girl name Amy back in preschool," said Pounders.



His mother even took a photo of his first love.



And it turns out that connection remained, 30 years later, when these two preschool flames, Amy and Justin met at a restaurant for the first time.



Both are convinced this happy ending was set in motion by their guardian angel, Adrianne.



"Everybody knew that she would not want me to be saddened by myself forever," said Pounders.

Giberson said, "You don't find love, it finds you. It has to do with destiny," she said.

It's a twist of fate three decades in the making, and the couple plan to marry next November.

-----

I was inspired to share this story after Giberson sent the following letter to ABC Action News in Tampa. I feel blessed to have met them.

Amy's letter:

Nov 2nd, 11:07pm

“Wild match story. You really won't believe it.

I Met my boyfriend when we were both 32. We met onmatch.com . Didn't have a single friend in common, that we knew of. Found out we lived in the same town almost our entire lives. Discovered we shared mutual friends. Went to events on the same night, attended the same gatherings of mutual friends on the same nights but never met. He told me when we started dating that he liked my name because his first crush was a girl named Amy in preschool. So you could imagine our surprise & amazement when a month later we learned not only did we attended the same preschool at the same time but we were actually preschool sweethearts. To make all of this even sweeter, 3 nights ago, his mom found our class picture from preschool and not only are we both in it but we're sitting right next to each other Being next to this man is my favorite place in the world. Just wanted to share our crazy, happy story about destiny, love and an awesome website called Match! we are celebrating our 11 month anniversary tomorrow, moving to our new home in less than 20 days, we've picked out a wedding date but just waiting on the day he formally asks me to be his forever. Spoiler alert, I'm saying YES! Had we met 10 years ago we would've fallen as madly in love as we did the day we met but we had to wait. Justin was destined to bring true love to another beautiful woman first & she was meant to bring love to him. Justin was engaged to a gorgeous woman named Adrianne. She passed away tragically the night before they were supposed to move in. Justin needed time to heal. He said he didn't think he'd ever fall in love again. His mom prayed for him & told him "This isn't the end for you. Adrianne was meant to leave now but she won't leave you broken hearted. She will bring you someone when you're ready". I truly believe she brought us back together when Justin's heart was ready to love again. He loves me like he's never lost before. I don't know how he does it but he does it without effort. He's the happiest, silliest, most outgoing, genuine & loving man I've ever met & I'm the luckiest woman in the world to have found him again & get to call him mine. We spent the majority of our lives in the same town, knew the same friends, went to the same events on the same nights & never crossed paths again until we were 32 when our guardian angel brought us back together. Hope you enjoyed our story. It's a reminder that "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a little bit to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars"

