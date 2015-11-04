Creepy clown named 'Wrinkles' keeps popping up around southwest Florida

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - (WBBH/CNN) - It's the stuff of nightmares.

Residents in Southwest Florida are spotting Wrinkles, a creepy clown known to strike fear into people who encounter him.

His videos are going viral online, including a video of him lurking in a little girl's room.

As unnerving as his face appears, Wrinkles told WBBH-TV he has good intentions.

"People pay me to go scare their friends, to dance at their parties, bar mitzvahs, it's limitless," Wrinkles said.

As unnerving as his face appears, Wrinkles is actually a quirky clown.

"I think he's pretty cool, I like him a lot," said Jonathan Baril, a trick-or-treater.

"Ever since these kids put me on the Internet, my phone rings nonstop," he said. "They sensationalize me and call me all kinds of things."

It's attention Wrinkles didn't originally want or expect.

He started as a professional clown trying to make some extra money.

Although he may look terrifying to some, his goal is just to have fun.

"I just want to have a good time," he said. "Make a little extra money on the side, have a little fun before I die."

Courtesy: WBBH via CNN Wire