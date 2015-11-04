Creepy clown named 'Wrinkles' keeps popping up around southwest Florida

Creepy clown named 'Wrinkles' keeps popping up around southwest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FORT MYERS, Fla. - (WBBH/CNN) - It's the stuff of nightmares.

Residents in Southwest Florida are spotting Wrinkles, a creepy clown known to strike fear into people who encounter him.

His videos are going viral online, including a video of him lurking in a little girl's room.

As unnerving as his face appears, Wrinkles told WBBH-TV he has good intentions.

"People pay me to go scare their friends, to dance at their parties, bar mitzvahs, it's limitless," Wrinkles said.

As unnerving as his face appears, Wrinkles is actually a quirky clown.

"I think he's pretty cool, I like him a lot," said Jonathan Baril, a trick-or-treater.

"Ever since these kids put me on the Internet, my phone rings nonstop," he said. "They sensationalize me and call me all kinds of things."

It's attention Wrinkles didn't originally want or expect.

He started as a professional clown trying to make some extra money.

Although he may look terrifying to some, his goal is just to have fun.

"I just want to have a good time," he said. "Make a little extra money on the side, have a little fun before I die."

Courtesy: WBBH via CNN Wire

