Travis Gordon: Uber driver attacked in suburban West Palm Beach; suspect arrested

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in custody after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said an Uber driver was attacked by a passenger Wednesday morning.

At about 6:06 a.m. PBSO received a call from an Uber driver at 845 North Military Trail who stated he was attacked by a passenger who also damaged his vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area and arrested the suspect, identified as Travis J. Gordon of West Palm Beach.



The Uber driver said at about 5:40 a.m. he picked up two men at 4322 Westgate Ave. who asked him to take them to Westgate Avenue and Congress Avenue.

The driver said he took the men to the location, but the business was closed. The driver told PBSO that he then took both passengers to 845 North Military Trail.



According to the victim, when both passengers exited the vehicle, one of them, later identified as Gordon, appeared to be under the influence and fell on the floor.

After Gordon got up, the driver said Gordon started attacking him and threw several punches through the window, striking him several times in the back of his head.

The victim told PBSO that he locked the doors but could not put up the window while Gordon was punching him.

The driver jumped into the passenger side front seat and got out of his vehicle. He stated once he was outside, Gordon started chasing him around the vehicle.

Gordon punched and broke the rear driver side window on his vehicle, according to deputies. However, PBSO said Gordon has denied everything, even though he sustained a laceration to his forearm and hand.

Gordon faces charges of burglary, battery and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.