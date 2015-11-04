Florida House panel OKs bill to remove Confederate statue

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida may replace the statue of a Confederate general now housed in Washington D.C.
A Florida House panel on Wednesday voted in favor of a bill calling for removal of the bronze statue of General Edmund Kirby Smith from the U.S. Capitol where every state is allowed to have two statues.
Miami Republican Rep. Jose Felix Diaz is sponsoring the bill (HB 141) that would start the process of selecting a sculptor and the name of a prominent Floridian citizen to replace Kirby. The Florida Legislature would be required to approve the replacement statue in 2017.
Diaz noted Smith's statue was approved in 1922. He said the state should "tell the tale of new Floridians." He mentioned Walt Disney, Henry Flagler and Marjory Stoneman Douglas.
The full Legislature may consider the bill next year.
