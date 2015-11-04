Adopted! Pet of the Week Scooby

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Scooby has found his forever home! Find more animals that need a home at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Scooby. He's a 10-year-old 8 lb. mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Scooby:

Hi, my name is Scooby. You might notice that I don’t see so well, but that doesn’t stop me from getting up to say hello when you come to visit. I'm very good with other dogs, and I very much enjoy affection from my people pals. However, walking on a leash isn't my strongest ability. It can be difficult for me sometimes, but it does help if my friend at the other end of the leash helps lead me the right way. I tend to follow my nose though, which helps me get around okay. Do you think we could be pals? I'd love to be able to find my forever home where I can spend some leisurely time with my family.

