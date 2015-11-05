Palm Beach County researchers discover new type of raptor in South Dakota

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Sink your teeth into this one.

A team of researchers, including several from Palm Beach County, dug up a major find way up to our north.

Now the fossil of the so-called 'Dakotaraptor' is here in South Florida.

“This is essentially the Ferrari of all killing machines,” says Robert DePalma, the lead researcher on the project.

Don't let the feathers fool you, however - you wouldn't want to pet this one.

“These were essentially feathery, lethal ostriches from hell,” he says.

The find was made by DePalma, a Palm Beach County Native and FAU alum, and his research team.

The entire expedition was a joint effort by the University of Kansas and the Palm Beach Museum of Natural History.

The nearly full skeleton, dug up in South Dakota, was no quick find.

“My team was there every single summer for about 10 years,” DePalma says.

And Dakotaraptor was no ordinary raptor.

Fossils DePalma brought us - both replicas and originals - show that this is one for the record books.

Dakotaraptor was 17-feet long, about 6-feet tall, complete with feathers and an approximate 8-foot wing span.

“This is one of the largest raptors that ever existed, and it's the most recent in the fossil record,” he says. “In terms of the paleo-ecology, it changes everything.”

DePalma says it existed alongside the mighty T-Rex just before the dinosaurs went extinct.

“It could've packed a punch against a T-Rex,” he says. “It might have been able to take one down.”

The fossil will remain right here in Palm Beach County as researchers continue to study it.

DePalma, once a curious child here in Palm Beach County, revels in the fact that he grew up to become a direct witness to history.

“I love dinosaurs just as much as I love modern animals. So to find something like this, it's just candy, it's amazing.”

The researchers hope to open up the fossil for public viewing in the next month, so people can get an up close and personal look at Dakotaraptor.

For more info, visit the Palm Beach Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page

