FDLE requesting millions to keep up with officer-involved shooting investigations

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it's overrun with requests to investigate officer-involved shootings. In the last five years requests for the FDLE to step in have more than doubled. Our Contact 5 Investigators took at look at the problem some say is slowing the wheels of justice.

In the last four months alone the FDLE says it's been asked to investigate 24 officer-involved shootings across Florida. The agency doesn't turn down requests so that means 24 new investigations spreading the agencies resources thin.

"It is a high priority for the Department of Law Enforcement," said Gretl Plessinger of the FDLE.

Plessinger says officer involved shooting investigations have increased 117% at her agency in the last 5 years.

"We anticipate the requests for FDLE to investigate officer involved shootings to continue to increase," said Plessinger. The numbers tell the same story.

In 2013 the FDLE investigated 48 officer involved shootings. Last year that number jumped to 63. In the first four months of this fiscal year, which started July 1, the FDLE has opened 24 new officer-involved shooting investigations putting the department on pace for 72.

"I'm seeing an up tick in them, I get calls for them all the time," said Jim Wardell, a defense attorney based in Tampa.

Wardell says he sees the effects of the backlog first hand while representing clients injured or killed in officer-involved shootings.

"It ends up holding everything up and denying justice to either family members or an individual who was injured as a result of the conduct," said Wardell.

When Corey Jones was shot to death last month by Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja, Governor Scott offered up the services of the FDLE. The Palm Beach County sheriff reached out to the FBI for assistance instead. The sheriff's office says the FDLE backlog was not a factor in the decision. Plessinger says the high demand on her agency's investigators may soon cause very real consequences.

"Our concern is that we would lose our ability to move resources where we need them most in the state of Florida as time passes," Plessinger said.

Right now the FDLE says it's not investigating any officer-involved shootings in our 5-county area, from Palm Beach up to Indian River County, but in an effort to keep up with demand, the agency is requesting an additional $3.4 million in next years budget to hire 26 more agents. Lawmakers are expected to discuss the funding request in January. Agents say it's critical the funding passes.

