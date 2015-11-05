Lawn care equipment thefts on the rise in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawn care equipment thefts on the rise in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Lawn care company owners in Martin County are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their lawn care equipment following a recent increase in stolen equipment countywide.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says at least 8 businesses have reported stolen lawn care items in the last three months.

Some of the equipment is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Jimmy Schwall, owner of Jimmy's Lawn Care, said his lawn care trailer was broken into in August while stored at Extra Space Storage in Stuart.

At least 5 lawn care business owners reported thefts that same night from that storage location.

"It's ridiculous," Schwall said.

Thieves took his commercial grade chainsaw and hedge trimmer, valued at more than $1000.

"They're probably selling this stuff cheap and we paid big bucks for this equipment," Schwall said.

Snyder believes the thieves are coming up from counties south of Martin County.

"It's easy to steal. It's easy to sell. It has a good resale value. It's just a really attractive target for thieves," Snyder said.

Snyder says thieves are breaking into the trailers, but also stealing items while lawn care workers are distracted on the job.

"There's a lot of noise. They have head equipment on for hearing protection. Someone runs up and grabs it. It just takes a second," Snyder said.

Snyder is planning a town hall meeting specifically for lawn care companies to talk about ways to protect their property.

