Lawn care equipment thefts on the rise in Martin County

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Lawn care company owners in Martin County are being urged to take extra precautions to protect their lawn care equipment following a recent increase in stolen equipment countywide.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says at least 8 businesses have reported stolen lawn care items in the last three months.

Some of the equipment is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Jimmy Schwall, owner of Jimmy's Lawn Care, said his lawn care trailer was broken into in August while stored at Extra Space Storage in Stuart.

At least 5 lawn care business owners reported thefts that same night from that storage location.

"It's ridiculous," Schwall said.

Thieves took his commercial grade chainsaw and hedge trimmer, valued at more than $1000.

"They're probably selling this stuff cheap and we paid big bucks for this equipment," Schwall said.

Snyder believes the thieves are coming up from counties south of Martin County.

"It's easy to steal. It's easy to sell. It has a good resale value. It's just a really attractive target for thieves," Snyder said.

Snyder says thieves are breaking into the trailers, but also stealing items while lawn care workers are distracted on the job.

"There's a lot of noise. They have head equipment on for hearing protection. Someone runs up and grabs it. It just takes a second," Snyder said.

Snyder is planning a town hall meeting specifically for lawn care companies to talk about ways to protect their property.

