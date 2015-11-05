Village Commons Publix in West Palm Beach reopens Thursday with larger store, expanded offerings

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

If you live in or around The Villages in West Palm Beach, your wait is over. After 11 months of construction, the new Publix at Village Commons Shopping Center will reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m.

The first 1,500 customers on Thursday will receive a complimentary customized Publix insulated reusable bag.

In store $100 gift card drawings will be held for the first seven days.

The new store, rebuilt on the location of the old one and expanded into part of a former adjacent restaurant, will be 45,000 square feet, compared with 38,000 square feet before the rebuild.

The grocery aisles have been expanded to allow for an extended product offering of natural and organic foods and ethnic foods, according to the company.

Approximately 150 Publix associates will be employed at the new store.

“We are so excited to open our doors again and can’t wait for our long time customers at this location to see all the enhancements their new Publix has to offer,” said Nicole Krauss, Publix’s Miami media and community relations manager. “We anticipate that our customers will be very pleased with the state-of-the-art design, additional space, products and services offered.”

The original store opened in 1987, and was remodeled in 2004 and again in 2009.

Celebrations will continue for the first 14 days with special events and activities including a Kids Fest, Meet the Managers, Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, Alumni and Fins Force Fan Experience.

The Village Commons Publix will be open from 7 a.m to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Pharmacy hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to Krauss, another new Publix at the Belmart Plaza on Belvedere Road just west of Dixie Highway is slated to open the second week of December. That new store replaces a shuttered Winn-Dixie that closed a number of years ago.

