Robertito Guzman: Police searching for missing 60-year-old missing Boynton Beach man

Robertito Guzman: Police searching for missing 60-year-old missing Boynton Beach man

    •   

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing 60-year-old Boynton Beach man who suffers from PTSD and Schizophrenia.

Robertito Guzman was last seen at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday by his wife, who dropped him off at Bethesda Hospital. Guzman was supposed to walk to his home on Southwest 11th Street, after having breakfast at the hospital.

Guzman was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes, and he was carrying a black backpack.

He is described as 5-foot 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald and has a scar that goes from ear to ear on the top of his head. He is clean shaven (he has a beard in the attached photo), walks with a limp and has a red heart tattoo on his right forearm.

Guzman also suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Should you come into contact with Guzman, police urge you to use caution and immediately call your local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Brent Joseph at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted viawww.bbpd.org and our MyPD app.

