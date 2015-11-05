Endangered sea turtles sue over Broward County beach practices

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The plaintiffs are Green Sea Turtle, Loggerhead Sea Turtle and Leatherback Sea Turtle, and they're suing over what a lawyer calls disruptive beach practices in Broward County.
Attorney Kenneth Trent says the turtles themselves have standing to sue in federal court because they are protected under the Endangered Species Act. The "plaintiffs" are not actual turtles but emblems of the species.
The lawsuit contends lighting, overnight placement of beach cabanas and raking of beach sand all disrupt the turtles' nesting habits and blocks the journey of turtle hatchlings to the ocean. The turtles are asking a judge to halt those practices and also block some aspects of a major beach renourishment project.
The defendants include the federal, state and local government entities, as well as two large beachfront condominium associations.
