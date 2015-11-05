Despite resistance Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants $1 billion in tax cuts

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to cut taxes by $1 billion in the coming year despite likely resistance in the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.
Scott is expected on Thursday to announce a tax-cut package he will submit to state legislators along with his budget recommendations. Legislators will consider the tax cuts during their regular session that starts in January.
The size of Scott's tax cut package will likely catch some GOP lawmakers off-guard. The Florida Senate has already said it was willing to cut taxes only about $250 million in 2016. Top senators say deep tax cuts could cause a budget deficit in future years.
Most of Scott's proposed tax cuts would help businesses. He wants to eliminate corporate income taxes for manufacturers and retailers. That would cost an estimated $770 million.
Scott is also recommending a 10-day back to school sales tax holiday.
