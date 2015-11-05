Using New Tech to Sniff Out Your Lost Pet

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Gone are the days of knocking on neighbors doors and hanging posters, finding your lost dog can be as simple as logging on. The List’s Donna Ruko uncovered new tech to find your lost pet on theHit List.
The Pet GPS
The device called Whistle attaches to your pet’s collar and lets you track their every move. The tracker runs around $80 and then there is a monthly service charge.
Facial Recognition
Apps like Finding Rover and PIP record your pets facial markers including eye size and their proximity to the snout based on the photo you upload. It’s not easy to get the picture right, but once you do it only takes a couple clicks to report a runaway. The best part? It’s free!
Pet Amber Alerts
This service will do the work for you notifying neighbors, veterinarians, and local businesses of you lost dog and send out an alert through social media. Depending on which features you choose it can be $30-$80.
With all this new tech, the most important part is keeping your information current! Special thanks to Kelly Perry, owner of Lucky Paws Shelter and Thrift Store.
