Two dead after car crashes into Tampa home

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were killed late Wednesday night after their car crashed into a Tampa home, according to Tampa police.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle slammed into the house at 2535 W. Main Street.
Police said a black sedan was traveling westbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and left the road.
The car struck a wall, wrought iron fence and the front porch and bedroom of the home before coming to rest in the front yard.
Both adult occupants in the car died at the scene.
Three adults and two children live in the home, and four of them were there at the time. The person who usually sleeps in the front bedroom that was destroyed went to work early. Nobody in the home was injured.
