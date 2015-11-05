Woman accused of neglect after boy left in car, police say

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A woman faces charges after authorities say she left her young son in the backseat of a BMW while she shopped at a Palm Beach County supermarket.
Boynton Beach police say Gladys S. Huiza of Deerfield Beach was arrested Tuesday after someone saw him inside the vehicle and called 911.
The Palm Beach Post reports police officers found the 1-year-old boy inside the locked car in the Publix parking lot. They checked the supermarket's surveillance video and found the woman left the child alone for 17 minutes.
Huiza is charged with child neglect and released on a $4,500 bond. It's not known whether she has an attorney.
Police say the woman shouted "it was only 10 minutes" when she saw officers at her car.
