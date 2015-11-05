Coast Guard identifies mysterious object which washed ashore in Palm Beach County

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

A strange-looking object discovered off the Palm Beach County coast has been identified as part of a pontoon boat.

The object was first noticed in the water near Highland Beach and drew the attention of the Coast Guard, Homeland Security and FBI.

The Coast Guard suspects the pontoon was part of a boat used to smuggle Cuban migrants to the U.S. Investigators do not think it was part of a drug operation.

It's not sitting on the beach and heavy-equipment machinery will be used to remove it from the shore.

Structure located off Highland Beach identified as part of a pontoon, possibly originating from a migrant boat @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Qg54uObI9u — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewNRuiz) November 5, 2015

