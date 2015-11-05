Plane that left Fort Pierce crashes in Georgia killing three people

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BALDWIN, Ga. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the crash of a small plane in northeast Georgia that left three people and two dogs dead.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the Piper Cherokee crashed near the Habersham County airport around midnight Wednesday.
Baldwin Police Chief Chad Nichols says three people and two dogs were killed in the crash. Nichols says the crash scene is in a wooded area near a mobile home park, about 75 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Nichols says the plane left Fort Pierce, Florida, for the airport in Habersham County.
Bergen said early Thursday that local authorities will release the names and conditions of people who were on board.
Bergen says the FAA is investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the probable cause of the crash.
