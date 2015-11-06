Florida Homeowners' Construction Recovery Fund reimburses homeowners ripped off by contractors

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Hundreds of homeowners ripped off by their contractor have cashed in from an unlikely place -- the State of Florida. The Consumer Watchdog shows you a little known fund of money that you might be able to tap into.

The state will pay you up to $50,000, but getting your money takes some work.

Annie Johnston's backyard is barely touched, even though the plans to build there were sketched years ago.

"I was going to create a great room or living room," Johnston said.

But that dream never became reality.

"There was a point when the phone calls would not get returned," Johnston said.

Johnston's contractor took her deposit of nearly $20,000 without doing the work.

"Probably wish I would have done a little more research on him, but at the time he was highly recommended," Johnston said of her contractor.

It's a common problem for homeowners, but we found there may be a way for you to get reimbursed.

"When you heard there was this pot of money with the state did you think oh no this is too good to be true?" Strathman asked.

"Yeah, like the State of Florida is going to give me money for my mistake. I absolutely did not believe it was true," Johnston said.

The Florida Homeowners Construction Industry Recovery Fundrefunds homeowners who suffer financial damage.

Here are the three big criteria:

-It must be a licensed contractor

-You need a judgment or order of restitution

-You have no other way to collect your money

"You really have to show you are deserving of getting reimbursed," Johnston said.

That's because it's a fund of last resort.

"They wanted to know what assets he had. Were there other ways for me to get reimbursed?" Johnston explained.

It took Johnston months to fill out the paperwork, spending about 50-60 hours on it. Then she waited a year for a decision.

"Some claims were denied. Luckily mine was a pretty clear cut case," Johnston said.

Leading to a payday that allowed Johnston to finally finish some other house projects.

"The fact it wasn't a complete loss for me was monumental," Johnston said. "I couldn't believe it was over. I was really thrilled. I was glad I persevered."

There are potentially hundreds of other homeowners who may qualify in Palm Beach County too.

We've been following the case of Florida Screenbuilders. The owner, Rene Cantin, was found guilty of fraud in June. The county said he used smaller materials and eliminating other parts weakening the screen enclosures. The county gave Florida Screenbuilders until December to fix the issues.

If that doesn't happen, the county says you should file a claim with the state.

Just remember to follow the fund's strict guidelines.



Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.