Fire union calls on Delray Beach to close fire house because of - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire union calls on Delray Beach to close fire house because of health concerns

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

DELRAY BEACH - The president of the Palm Beach County firefighter's union calling for big changes in Delray Beach.

He says the city needs to shut down fire station 3 and rebuild it because it is causing health problems for the firefighters and paramedics stationed there.

This comes two days after city leaders decided not to merge their fire department with the county.

IAFF Local 2928 President Ricky Grau says firefighters at the station, located at 651 Linton Blvd, are worried about their health.

"They have water leaking, there is mold, it's rundown," Grau explains, adding it has been infested with rats in the past.

He says the conditions at the fire house could be to blame for four firefighters stationed there getting cancer. But he admits he hasn't seen the latest air quality tests.

The fire department hired an outside firm to study air quality from 2008 to 2014. The latest report showed little risk from pollutants in the air, but recommended upgrading the ventilation to keep diesel fumes and carbon monoxide out of the living space.

The city is currently in the process of adding new ventilation systems at all fire stations.

"Look, if there is empirical data which shows they shouldn't be there, they're not going to be there," says Mayor Cary Glickstein.

He calls the station "less than perfect." But he's not shutting it down, until a new one is built.

He says the city has talked about building a new fire station, but delayed action while it negotiated a possible merger with the Palm Beach County fire department. The county might have payed for the construction, if a deal was reached. Those talks ended Tuesday.

The mayor says the city is now re-focused on improving the fire department.
 
"By this time next year, I hope to be well under construction," he says.

Grau will believe it, when he sees it.
 
"They've basically been kicking the can down the road for several years and now it's time for the city to live up to what it's said," the union president explains.

The fire department confirms it reimbursed sick days to firefighters from this station in 2009. Grau says that's proof the city knew there were issues up to six years ago.

A spokesman from the fire departments says its been proactive in preventing any health concerns related to air quality. It is installing new weatherstripping and carpeting at the fire stations. Firefighters have two sets of gear, so they aren't continuously exposed to contaminants on their clothing. 

Glickstein says there is nothing wrong with station 3 which would alter the level of care you expect when you dial 911. 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.