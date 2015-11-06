Pediatricians express concern over growing cellphone use, radiation exposure for children

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

As more young children are getting their hands on cellphones, more pediatricians have growing concerns over how increased cellphone use may be impacting their health.

Even when you're not talking on your phone, cellphones do emit radiation when they're connected to the internet or searching for a signal.

Now that phones are used for more than just talking, but texting, streaming music and searching the web, pediatricians fear children are exposed to radiation from cellphones more than ever.

The younger the child, the more vulnerable they might be to potentially harmful exposure.

"It's the proximity of the cellphone to the temporal bone. The temporal bone happens to be the thinnest bone in the skull. For babies, it's even thinner," said Dr. Jaime Marchand, a Pediatrician for the Children's Hospital at St. Mary's Hospital.

Cellphone providers say they follow FCC guidelines surrounding how much radiation a cellphone can emit. But now, more groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics are pushing for the FCC to reassess their radiation standards.

Regulations were first put into place in 1996, and have not been updated since then, although cellphone usage and technology has increased significantly in the last 20 years.

"I don't think anybody was prepared for the onslaught of the popularity of the cellphones," Marchand said.

There is no scientific evidence supporting that radiation from cellphones causes cancer of other health problems, but until something proves that it doesn't, Marchand says parents should be cautious.

"I wouldn't be so comfortable letting kids have a cellphone next to their ear all day," Marchand said.

There are some things you can do decrease potential cell phone radiation exposure:

Maximize the distance between you and your phone. Talk using the speaker or a headset.

Try not to leave your phone in your pocket. Even leaving a couple inches of space between your phone and your body can reduce exposure several thousand times.

Don't sleep with your phone on your pillow

Use your phone when you have a stronger cellphone signal. Your phone can emit more radiation if it has to work to get a signal

