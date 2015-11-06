3 Unexpected Ways to Use Coffee Grounds

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
Coffee is the morning drink of choice, about 2/3 of Americans drink it daily. This means a lot of coffee grounds, but luckily we don’t have to throw them in the trash. The List’s Bradley Hasemeyer and Infusion Coffee and Tea’s Nicolas Rozenal have some great ways to reuse them to add to your To Do List.
Make a Candle
What You Need:
Coffee grounds
Wax
Wick
Jar
How:
Melt the wax and place the wick in your container, make sure to keep it straight. For a layered look alternate between wax and coffee grounds or for a different effect pour the coffee grounds in and then stir in the wax.
Deodorize Your Fridge
Replace your baking soda with the leftover grounds: cheap and easy.
Keep Bugs Away From Your Garden
While it's shooing away slugs, snails and ants, it's providing valuable nutrients to your plants, especially acid loving ones.
Use as a Body Scrub
Massage the grounds into your skin and rinse off. Your skin will feel smooth and smell refreshing.
Use to Wash Onion Smell off Your Hands
Scrub your hands with the grounds and rinse. Repeat until the smell is gone.
What do you do with your leftover grounds? Let us know in the comments below!
