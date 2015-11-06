3 Unexpected Ways to Use Coffee Grounds

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Coffee is the morning drink of choice, about 2/3 of Americans drink it daily. This means a lot of coffee grounds, but luckily we don’t have to throw them in the trash. The List’s Bradley Hasemeyer and Infusion Coffee and Tea’s Nicolas Rozenal have some great ways to reuse them to add to your To Do List.

Make a Candle

What You Need:

Coffee grounds

Wax

Wick

Jar

How:

Melt the wax and place the wick in your container, make sure to keep it straight. For a layered look alternate between wax and coffee grounds or for a different effect pour the coffee grounds in and then stir in the wax.

Deodorize Your Fridge

Replace your baking soda with the leftover grounds: cheap and easy.

Keep Bugs Away From Your Garden

While it's shooing away slugs, snails and ants, it's providing valuable nutrients to your plants, especially acid loving ones.

Use as a Body Scrub

Massage the grounds into your skin and rinse off. Your skin will feel smooth and smell refreshing.

Use to Wash Onion Smell off Your Hands

Scrub your hands with the grounds and rinse. Repeat until the smell is gone.

What do you do with your leftover grounds? Let us know in the comments below!

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.